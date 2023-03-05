The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

The European Equity Fund stock remained flat at $8.41 during trading hours on Friday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

