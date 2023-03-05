The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $77.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

