The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €23.80 ($25.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.26. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.02).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

