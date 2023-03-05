The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $53,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hershey by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $238.40 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

