The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.89 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

