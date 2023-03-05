The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 306,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $228.34 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

