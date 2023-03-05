The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 52,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,418,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $212,339,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 75,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

