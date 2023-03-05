Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $400.30 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $400.30 million and $54.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00219925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,450.06 or 0.99993604 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903374 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04112763 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $53,800,981.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

