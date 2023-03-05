Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

