Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
