Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THOGF opened at C$18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.25. Toho Gas has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$18.75.

Toho Gas Company Profile

TOHO GAS CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales & Related Construction, Liquefied Petroleum Gas & Other Energy Sales, and Other. The Gas Sales segment handles the production, supply, and sale of gas.

