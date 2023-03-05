Toncoin (TON) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00010520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.06 billion and approximately $42.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00219888 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,432.96 or 1.00005567 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33972082 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $40,177,364.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

