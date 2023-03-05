Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Lowered to $16.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFPM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

