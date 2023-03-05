TRON Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.85 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and $175.97 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006826 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,370,266,162 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

