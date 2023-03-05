Truist Financial Boosts Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $100.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HURN. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $8,839,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

