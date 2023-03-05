TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $336.15

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.15 ($4.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,580 ($19.07). TUI shares last traded at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.01), with a volume of 209,052 shares.

TUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.19) target price on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.58).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,774.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.18.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

