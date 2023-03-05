Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 503,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

NYSE TPB opened at $23.46 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $411.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

