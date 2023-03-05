Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $47.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $34.57 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

