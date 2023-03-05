Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.19.

ULTA stock opened at $522.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.24 and its 200-day moving average is $452.39. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

