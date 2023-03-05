Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,521. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

