Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Volume of $72.07 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $72.07 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00028210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00400129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004527 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.25903439 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $61,779,712.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

