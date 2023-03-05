Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stake Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.29% of Unitil worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Trading Up 1.1 %

Unitil stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

UTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.