Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

