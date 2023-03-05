Unizen (ZCX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Unizen has a market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $516,121.24 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00422743 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.40 or 0.28574612 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.