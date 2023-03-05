UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and $2.00 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00014960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00402639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.37912023 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,002,165.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.