Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Upstart accounts for about 1.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $59,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,700 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $151.67.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

