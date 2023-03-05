V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80 to $4.30 EPS.

VVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of V2X from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V2X has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $4,702,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

