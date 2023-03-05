V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.800 billion to $3.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. V2X also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS.

V2X Trading Down 8.6 %

VVX stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V2X has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.59 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. V2X’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. TheStreet cut V2X from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

