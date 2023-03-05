Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.