Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.62 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

