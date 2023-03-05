Velas Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $58.96 million and $464,011.45 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023624 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,421,527,761 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,527,759 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

