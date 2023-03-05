Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.26 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.