Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $232.97 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

