Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $35.78 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

