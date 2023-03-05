Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stake Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

