VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $1,810,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $19,871,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $397,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 87,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,665. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,261.22 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,239.41%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

