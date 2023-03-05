VirtualMeta (VMA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,415.45

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $17,415.45 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00263043 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,083.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

