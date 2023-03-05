Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
JOET stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.26%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF
