Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.6% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

