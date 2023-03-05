Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares during the quarter. Vista Gold accounts for 0.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 1.91% of Vista Gold worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.52 on Friday. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.32.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

