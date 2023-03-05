Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Volume Tops $32.58 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $108.05 million and $32.58 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

