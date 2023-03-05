VVS Finance (VVS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $464,330.48

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $124.41 million and approximately $464,330.48 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,618,254,037,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,317,757,687,629 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

