Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

