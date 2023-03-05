Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $52.80 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023823 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003524 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,234,781 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

