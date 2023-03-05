Warburg Research Reiterates “€148.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($157.45) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($121.28) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of KRN opened at €114.70 ($122.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €99.66. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a fifty-two week high of €115.50 ($122.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

