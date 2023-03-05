Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

