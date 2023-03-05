Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after buying an additional 112,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 568.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $326.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

