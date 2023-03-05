Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

