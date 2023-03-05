Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.37.
About Wealth Minerals
