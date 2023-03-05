WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after buying an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after buying an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.