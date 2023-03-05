Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

NYSE:UP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 779,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.59.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

