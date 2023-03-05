Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $240.85 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

